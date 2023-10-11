Disney is reportedly interested in buying EA

HQ

According to several sources, Microsoft will close the acquisition of Activision Blizzard this week for $68.7 billion. But it seems like there might be another absolutely massive take-over in the future, as Bloomberg reports that some Disney senior executives are currently considering buying EA.

That way, Disney wouldn't just have to license their properties to others, but could make the games themselves. So far, the Disney CEO Bob Iger has reportedly been noncommittal though. It's easy to see why Disney are eyeing EA as they have already made a lot of Star Wars games (most recently Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), are also working with Marvel properties and has a major sports brand in Fox Sports.

Owning EA would instantly make Disney a video game power house, and give EA access to some of the strongest popcultural brands in existence. Do you think this is a good development for Disney, EA and the video game industry?