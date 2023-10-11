Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Disney is reportedly interested in buying EA

EA had exclusive rights to Star Wars video games a couple of years ago - and it seems like they might get it again in a way few anticipated.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

According to several sources, Microsoft will close the acquisition of Activision Blizzard this week for $68.7 billion. But it seems like there might be another absolutely massive take-over in the future, as Bloomberg reports that some Disney senior executives are currently considering buying EA.

That way, Disney wouldn't just have to license their properties to others, but could make the games themselves. So far, the Disney CEO Bob Iger has reportedly been noncommittal though. It's easy to see why Disney are eyeing EA as they have already made a lot of Star Wars games (most recently Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), are also working with Marvel properties and has a major sports brand in Fox Sports.

Owning EA would instantly make Disney a video game power house, and give EA access to some of the strongest popcultural brands in existence. Do you think this is a good development for Disney, EA and the video game industry?

Disney is reportedly interested in buying EA


Loading next content