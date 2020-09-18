Disney+ is now available on PS4 and Xbox One in several more markets

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this week, Disney+ was released in several new Gamereactor markets: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Portugal. That means if you live in these areas you can now stream everything Disney+ has to offer, like Star Wars, Marvel, and tons of Disney classics.

Watching Disney+ is easy as it is available on virtually all major mobile and smart TV sets, as well as computers. But for us who loves gaming, there is actually an even more convenient way. Disney+ is available as an app for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Just download it and watch.