Disney is making a kid-friendly version of Alien

Horrible creatures bursting through someone's chest doesn't exactly make you associate Alien with being kid-friendly, but apparently Disney wants to turn the first film into a more light-hearted version so kids can learn the alphabet.

No, we're not hitting you four months early for an April Fool's joke. This is legitimately coming out next year, and it comes from Little Golden Books, with the Disney Storybook Art Team illustrating. The product description on Amazon reads as follows:

"Follow Ripley and the rest of the Nostromo crew on a space adventure that introduces the alphabet from A to Z. With fun illustrations, this light-hearted reimagining of the iconic movie Alien will delight fans young and old, as well as Little Golden Book collectors throughout the universe."

It doesn't seem like it's going to be scarring kids at least, but there are sure to be awkward conversations when children ask to put on the movie that their favourite book is based on.