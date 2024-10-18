Disney is making a film based on Prince Charming

HQ

Disney will really make a film about anything these days. After pumping out a ton of live-action remakes of its animated classics, the production giant is looking for inspiration elsewhere, something it has seemingly found by tapping Wonka director Paul King and tasking him to make a movie about Prince Charming.

Yep, the character that served as the love interest for Cinderella is set to be the focus of his own film in the future. As per Deadline, it's unclear at the moment if this will be a live-action film or an animated one, and likewise zero plot details have seeped out of the cracks. What we do know is that King will be teaming up with Simon Barbaby and Jon Croker to pen the script.

What do you expect a Prince Charming film to involve?