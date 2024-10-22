Disney is letting people skip the lines at its US theme parks, for a massive fee

HQ

Disney is introducing a new way to skip the lines at its theme parks. The Lightning Lane Premier Pass is a lot like the Lightning Lane Single Pass and Lightning Lane Multi Pass, allowing attendees to skip longer lines for a theoretically shorter one. The scale of the Premier Pass goes beyond other Lightning Lane passes, but it comes at a cost.

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass costs $400 per person at the theme park in Anaheim, California, which sounds insane in itself, but just buying that pass doesn't even grant you access to the park itself, which comes at an additional cost.

You won't have to arrive at a specific time for your ride if you have this pass, but you will have to empty your wallet. Disney fanatics are sure to find a way to pool together the extra cash, but for families looking to just have a day out at the park, it might not be worth it.

