Disney is considering a Lion King cinematic universe

HQ

Believe it or not, one of the biggest movie successes in the history of the world is Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King with well over 1 billion dollars in ticket sales. Certainly no small amount and Disney was quick to give the green light to a sequel - Mufasa: The Lion King, which will premiere sometime next year.

But with any luck (depending on who you ask), Disney may well turn The Lion King into its own Star Wars-style cinematic universe - big, epic and full of intrigue. This was revealed in an interview with The New York Times where Disney CEO Sean Bailey described how there is plenty of room for new stories in "The Lionverse".

Of course, much depends on how well the sequel performs next year, but on paper it doesn't sound impossible. After all, the original cartoon got three movie sequels and a TV series.

Do you want to see a Lionverse?