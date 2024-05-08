Disney intends to reduce its Marvel output and instead focus on quality

HQ

The Marvel fatigue isn't just apparent because of the sheer number of superhero projects available today, but also because there has been a noticeable dip in quality ever since The Infinity Saga concluded. Disney seems to finally understand this, and in an earnings call (thanks, Screen Daily), CEO Bob Iger goes as far to confirm a welcome change of strategy for the brand and Disney as a whole.

Iger states that an effort has been made to reduce the output of its studios, including Marvel, and that the aim is to instead aim for around two TV shows a year and at most two or three films that favour a quality over quantity approach.

"We've been working hard with the studios to reduce output and focus more on quality; that's particularly true with Marvel. We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to about two TV series a year instead of what had become four, and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two or a maximum three."

Iger also stated that for its animation divisions, we should see more sequels in the future, as there has been too much of a focus on original products and not continuations of beloved brands.

Do you think this is the right move for Disney and Marvel going forward?