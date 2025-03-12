Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic is getting a UK tour in 2026

HQ

Following touring and making appearances in several countries around the world, in 2026, Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic will finally be arriving on UK soil. A UK tour has been announced, with this spanning an eight-date tour that will take the show to cities all across the UK, with the first planned for February and the last for May.

As for what the show is about, we're told it will combine characters and music from famed Disney Animation projects to "create a cinematic concert experience like never before." It will be performed by a live symphony orchestra and will offer an "unexpected and thrilling journey of music and animation that only Disney can deliver."

We're promised music from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Moana, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, Frozen, The Lion King, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, and more. As for the planned cities, venues, and dates, you can see that below.



Manchester Bridgewater Hall - February 20



Birmingham Symphony Hall - February 21



Edinburgh Usher Hall - February 24



York Barbican - February 25



Sheffield City Hall - February 26



London Eventim Apollo - February 28



Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - May 3



London Philharmonic Hall - May 4



This is an ad:

Tickets for the UK tour will go on sale from March 14, 2025.