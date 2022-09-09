Disney Illusion Island offers co-op for up to four people on Switch

During tonight's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, we got a few new game announcements that were pretty spectacular. But we cannot honestly say any of those big budget games looks more fun than Disney Illusion Island.

This is a game in the same vein as New Super Mario Bros. Wii and Rayman Legends with platforming fun for up to four people playing as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and good ol'd Donald Duck. All of them seems to have unique abilities and they need to solve platforming challenges and puzzles together.

So far, it is only announced for Switch, but we assume it could be released for more formats as well eventually. Check out the trailer below while you wait for the release of Disney Illusion Island sometime during next year.