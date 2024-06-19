Disney Illusion Island now has a free content update

HQ

Many people feared a sleepy Nintendo Direct yesterday, as the company has a new console around the corner and has mostly relied on smaller titles and re-releases lately.

Nintendo, however, loaded up and had lots of fun in store, not least a new Mario & Luigi, a Zelda (which more than ever justifies the title because we're actually going to play Zelda) and a first look at Metroid Prime 4.

Among the smaller, but still interesting announcements, we find new content for Disney Illusion Island. This co-op title was released last year and lets us follow Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on an adventure.

This new addition is called Mystery in Monoth where we will help solve the mystery of the title, and the update is completely free and out now. Check out the video below to see what awaits our four heroes.