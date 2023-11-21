Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney Illusion Island

Disney Illusion Island has been voted Game of the Year at the TIGA Awards

Dlala Studios' platformer took home a couple of awards at the event.

It's that time of the year where organisations all around the world start hosting awards ceremonies to document and highlight the best video games of the year. While a lot of eyes are on The Game Awards in December, recently the TIGA Awards have been held in the UK, meaning we now know who has been given the coveted Game of the Year award by this UK trade body.

Surprisingly, it's Dlala Studios' Disney Illusion Island that has taken home the GOTY award this year, alongside also winning the Best Social Game award, and Dlala being dubbed the Best Small Studio.

Various other games and projects have been celebrated, including Desta: The Memories Between for the Diversity Award, God of War: Ragnarök for Best Audio Design, PowerWash Simulator for Best Casual Game, Rebellion for being the Best Publisher, Birmingham City University for being the Best Education Initiative, Sumo Digital for being the Best Large Studio, and even Playground Games' HR director, Geraldine Cross getting the nod for Outstanding Individual of the Year.

You can see the full list of nominees and winners here.

Disney Illusion Island

