Disney Illusion Island has been voted Game of the Year at the TIGA Awards

HQ

It's that time of the year where organisations all around the world start hosting awards ceremonies to document and highlight the best video games of the year. While a lot of eyes are on The Game Awards in December, recently the TIGA Awards have been held in the UK, meaning we now know who has been given the coveted Game of the Year award by this UK trade body.

Surprisingly, it's Dlala Studios' Disney Illusion Island that has taken home the GOTY award this year, alongside also winning the Best Social Game award, and Dlala being dubbed the Best Small Studio.

Various other games and projects have been celebrated, including Desta: The Memories Between for the Diversity Award, God of War: Ragnarök for Best Audio Design, PowerWash Simulator for Best Casual Game, Rebellion for being the Best Publisher, Birmingham City University for being the Best Education Initiative, Sumo Digital for being the Best Large Studio, and even Playground Games' HR director, Geraldine Cross getting the nod for Outstanding Individual of the Year.

You can see the full list of nominees and winners here.