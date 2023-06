HQ

Disney Illusion Island launches in a month's time, on July 28. Here we get treated to a Disney adventure starring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and good ol' Donald Duck.

There are several reasons to keep track of this one as it offers co-op for up to four people and sports hand-drawn animations that frankly look amazing. It is being developed by Dlala Studios (Battletoads) and today it's time to learn more about the story.

We have received a brand new trailer that you can check out below.