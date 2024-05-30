Disney Illusion Island developer reveals more DLC is in the works

HQ

Disney Illusion Island - a metroidvania that sees you play as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy as they track down three mystical books on a mysterious island - proved to be quite popular when it released last year.

It was even given a Game of the Year award, and so you'd expect there to be some more Disney Illusion Island in the works. Luckily, there is! As confirmed in a documentary by DualShockers, project co-lead Chris Jones revealed another DLC is in the works.

"We're really happy with our first piece of DLC, the Keeper Up update," said Jones. "And now we're just about to release our second piece of DLC, which is a kind of narrative detective noir-themed piece of content. We are reintroducing a character that players will already be familiar with from playing the main game which is Dash Dolphin."

