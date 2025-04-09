English
Disney Illusion Island

Disney Illusion Island announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

It's launching in late June.

Just this week we were able to tell you that it seemed like Disney is in the process of releasing its acclaimed Disney Illusion Island for PlayStation 5 (and thus probably also Xbox Series X/S), and now this has been confirmed in a new trailer.

June 27th is the premiere date, and this release includes the expansions Keeper Up, Mystery in Monoth, and also a new round of DLC called C.A.S.H. (the name is made more understandable by the fact that Uncle Scrooge himself is involved). One of the reasons why Disney Illusion Island was so acclaimed is that this platform adventure supports co-op locally for up to four people, playing Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and good 'ol Goofy.

Check out the trailer for this new version below.

Disney Illusion Island

