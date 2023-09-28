Disney has shown off another look at Wish

HQ

There is clearly still a very hungry audience for animated Disney films because despite Elemental having a slow start that film has grown and grown into one of the biggest films of 2023 so far. So, no doubt Disney will be looking to replicate that kind of success in around two months when Wish makes its debut in cinemas.

This film is a musical-comedy that sees a young girl making a wish that is so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force that upsets the balance of the magical kingdom of Rosas where she lives, and causes her to incur the wrath of the region's ruler, King Magnifico.

This film will see Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine leading the cast, with Alan Tudyk also starring, and has now also been revealed, the cast is also bolstered by Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, and Natasha Rothwell.

To get everyone excited and ready for Wish, Disney has now released a new trailer and poster, which you can see below. The film will debut on November 22, 2023.