Disney has set release dates for three new Star Wars movies

Disney has unveiled new release dates for three upcoming Star Wars projects, letting us know when we'll next be venturing to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen.

As reported by Variety, Disney now has Star Wars movies set for the 22nd of May, 2026, December 2026, and the 17th of December, 2027. The 22nd of May release was set to hit theatres on the 19th of December, 2025, but it has since been delayed. As with the Marvel and Avatar delays, these changes in release dates are due to production delays and the ongoing writers' strike.

The premises for these Star Wars movies are unknown, but considering they're pretty far away right now, we imagine more details will come in time.

