Crater

Disney+ has scrapped its expensive space film after just seven weeks

Crater has disappeared without trace from the service.

The recently released space film Crater has disappeared from Disney's streaming service, barely seven weeks after its release. The $53 million production has become the next film to fall victim to the company's cost-cutting plans, which have already removed nearly 100 titles from its streaming service for depreciation purposes.

The film about a group of children growing up in a colony on the moon apparently never found its intended audience. Mediocre ratings have followed in its wake and whether Crater will ever reappear on Disney+, well that remains to be seen. But, it feels unlikely. Check out the trailer for the film here.

How do you feel about the sudden disappearance of original films that are only available on streaming?

