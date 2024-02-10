Disney has renewed Goosebumps for a second season

HQ

During its Television Critics Association winter press tour, Disney announced that Goosebumps has been renewed for a second season. Season 2 will reportedly differ from the first season of the show, as it will consist of eight episodes instead of 10, and it will take an anthology approach with an all-new cast of characters.

"Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series' chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television's most-watched shows of last year," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. "We can't wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two."

The synopsis for the show's second season reads: "teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

Thanks, Variety.