Disney has released an hour of Mon Mothma dancing from Andor Season 2

HQ

Viewers of Andor Season 2 have been asking for more of the banger that plays at the wedding of Mon Mothma's daughter Leida in episode 2, and now Disney and Star Wars have answered their prayers.

On the official Star Wars YouTube channel, you can check out an hour of Mon Mothma dancing to the song you hear in episode 2. This banger is a remix of Niamos! by Nicholas Britell, which plays in the first season of the hit Star Wars prequel.

The video has already racked up over 200,000 views in a day, showing just how many people want to party with Mon Mothma. To be fair, despite the wedding being one of emotional turmoil for Mon, it did look like a great time otherwise.

This is an ad:

Andor Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+