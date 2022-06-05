Disney has released a trailer for the live-action Pinocchio

HQ

Disney has just released the first trailer for the live-action Pinocchio movie starring Tom Hanks. The film itself is one of two Pinocchio movies landing this year, with the second being a stop-motion animated, musical film from Guillermo del Toro and coming to Netflix this December.

As for the Disney production, this live-action film will as mentioned a moment ago, star Tom Hanks (as Geppetto), as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Luke Evans, Cynthia Ervio, Lorraine Bracco, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

As the trailer, which you can watch below, states, this film will also be landing specifically on September 8 as a Disney+ Day premiere, meaning it will likely be available to watch as part of the subscription.

Otherwise, Disney has added that there will be further announcements coming soon about what Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and Disney itself has to offer for Disney+ Day this year.