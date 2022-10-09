Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney+ has relaunched on PS5

And now users can watch content in 4K HDR quality.

Disney has announced that Disney+ has officially relaunched on the PlayStation 5, as part of an effort to allow the streaming service app to better utilise the console to its full capabilities.

For those unaware of what this means, as noted in a press release from Disney, the app now allows users to watch content in 4K HDR quality, as previously the version was limited to the PS4 edition, meaning the best it could provide was 1080p playback.

"A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we're excited to enhance Disney+ for PlayStation 5 users," said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of product & design, Disney Streaming. "The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans."

So what are you waiting for, download the app and crack back on with She-Hulk, Andor, Hocus Pocus 2, and all the other goodies that the service is offering as of late.

