Disney has pulled the release windows for upcoming Marvel shows

Disney has changed the release windows for many of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe shows. The streaming service has changed the release window information of the upcoming Secret Invasion, What If...? Season 2, and Loki Season 2, all of which now simply say "Coming Soon to Disney+" instead.

As for what this means for the series remains unclear, but considering in Secret Invasion's case we have had a trailer for multiple months, you have to wonder whether Disney and Marvel still expect the show to arrive in spring 2023 as was originally planned.

Also, as Disney has changed the release plan for upcoming MCU works as of late, notably pushing The Marvels to November and Blade out of 2023 entirely, you have to wonder whether this release window change has been put into effect so that Marvel can fill its slate during the lengthy wait between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels at the end of the year.