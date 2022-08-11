Disney has overtaken Netflix in subscribers

HQ

Disney has begun to cement itself as the streaming service to beat, as it has now been revealed that between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, that Disney has more subscribers than that of Netflix.

Granted this is when considering a trio of services that are often talked about in the same conversation, but as for how exactly Disney+ itself is doing, the service has added a further 14.4 million subscribers over the past quarter, pushing its total users to over 150 million.

When comparing Netflix and Disney+ directly, Netflix still has the edge currently, but considering Netflix has been frequently posting a loss of subscribers whereas Disney+ seems to continue to grow, perhaps this storyline will soon be changing as well.

A part of this figures from Disney, it has also been revealed that all three services (Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu) will all be getting a price increase in the US (via The Hollywood Reporter), with the ad-free version of Disney+ going from $7.99 to $10.99 a month, although if you don't want to pay the extra $3, you can opt for an ad-version of the service, which will be clocking in at $7.99 a month. Hulu and ESPN+ will be going from $12.99 to $14.99 and $6.99 to $9.99, respectively.

Disney has yet to announce how these price changes will affect the rest of the world, but considering the ad-version of Disney+ is expected to debut outside of the US in 2023, no doubt it won't be long until these price changes come into effect elsewhere as well.

Thanks, BBC.