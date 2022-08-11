Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney has overtaken Netflix in subscribers

Between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, the trio has amassed 221 million subscribers heading into July.

HQ

Disney has begun to cement itself as the streaming service to beat, as it has now been revealed that between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, that Disney has more subscribers than that of Netflix.

Granted this is when considering a trio of services that are often talked about in the same conversation, but as for how exactly Disney+ itself is doing, the service has added a further 14.4 million subscribers over the past quarter, pushing its total users to over 150 million.

When comparing Netflix and Disney+ directly, Netflix still has the edge currently, but considering Netflix has been frequently posting a loss of subscribers whereas Disney+ seems to continue to grow, perhaps this storyline will soon be changing as well.

A part of this figures from Disney, it has also been revealed that all three services (Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu) will all be getting a price increase in the US (via The Hollywood Reporter), with the ad-free version of Disney+ going from $7.99 to $10.99 a month, although if you don't want to pay the extra $3, you can opt for an ad-version of the service, which will be clocking in at $7.99 a month. Hulu and ESPN+ will be going from $12.99 to $14.99 and $6.99 to $9.99, respectively.

Disney has yet to announce how these price changes will affect the rest of the world, but considering the ad-version of Disney+ is expected to debut outside of the US in 2023, no doubt it won't be long until these price changes come into effect elsewhere as well.

Thanks, BBC.



