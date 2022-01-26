Disney has ordered a Percy Jackson series for its streaming service

HQ

It has been officially revealed by author Rick Riordan himself that Disney has greenlit a series based on his Percy Jackson and the Olympians novels. Mentioned in a short video posted on Disney+'s social channels, Riordan states that "the wait is over" and that he is "thrilled" to let everyone know that a Percy Jackson series is "really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens."

At the moment, while it has been mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter that the series has been in the works since May 2020, there is no release date or window to go by, meaning we'll just have to wait to hear more about the series in the future. Likewise, we don't know who will be portraying each of the characters and gods that appear in the series as of yet.

For anyone unfamiliar with Percy Jackson, this series follows a young boy who discovers that he is a demigod. The first novel depicts Jackson coming to this understanding and also tells the story of how he is framed for the theft of Zeus' famed lightning bolt, a story that was most recently portrayed in the 2010 film, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.