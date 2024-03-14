Disney has made $12 billion from Star Wars

HQ

A lot of Star Wars fans have had plenty of complaints since Disney bought the IP. The new movies, TV shows, and more have been constantly critiqued, but it seems those criticisms will fall on deaf ears considering all the cash the Mouse is piling up.

According to a new report from the SEC, Disney has made approximately $12 billion from Star Wars. That's almost three times what the company bought the franchise for (which was $4.05 billion).

So, unfortunately for those fans who don't like Disney's take on a galaxy far, far away, it doesn't seem like the company is going to even think about selling Star Wars anytime soon. The streaming model is working, and even if fans complain, people are clearly still watching.