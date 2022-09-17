Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney has give a first look at its live-action Percy Jackson series

We're told that the series will be "coming soon".

HQ

We've known for a while that Disney is teaming up with author Rick Riordan to create a live-action series based on the Percy Jackson novels, and now as part of the recent D23 Expo, we've seen our first look at that very series.

Known as Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and coming in the form of a short trailer, we get to Camp Half-Blood and even a quick glimpse of The Adam Project's Walker Scobell, who has been tapped to play the titular role of Jackson. Otherwise, not much else has been revealed about the project so far, and we're simply informed that the series will be "coming soon" to Disney+.

Take a look at the short teaser trailer below.

HQ
