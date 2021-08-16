Disney has asked for a Free Guy sequel reveals Ryan Reynolds

HQ

Despite the run up to launch being quite the chaotic one for the latest Ryan Reynolds led action-comedy Free Guy, the movie has seemingly had quite a successful opening weekend. Premiering in cinemas on August 13, the film based on a videogame NPC has already done well enough that Disney has already asked for a sequel.

Revealed by Reynolds on Twitter, the actor stated, "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!!"

Alike a lot of movies over the past year, Free Guy received a few delays from its original 2020 launch, as the film industry danced around the pandemic and the regulations in place around the world.

As for how well the movie has done so far, we currently know that Free Guy has made approximately $30 million at the domestic box office (US only) over its opening weekend. We'll have to wait a little longer to see how much money it has made over the rest of the globe.

Check out the movie's trailer if you haven't already below, and read our review here.