Disney+ gets one step closer to mirroring traditional TV with endless The Simpsons channel

HQ

When streamers took over, it really looked like traditional broadcast television was going to meet its end. On-demand entertainment became the way to consume media, and many assumed that channels of endless live and scheduled entertainment was going the way of the dodo. But many of these streamers, seemingly in a way to boost viewer numbers, have begun to offer channels or endless shows, and Disney+ is now trying its hand with this, with a stream dedicated to the immensely long-running animated series The Simpsons.

Disney+ has launched a The Simpsons Stream, which will endlessly play the 782 and counting episodes of the series for fans to be able to tune into and enjoy. It's available right now, meaning you can boot up the streamer and instead of picking and consuming the exact content you have been looking for, now you can just begin watching something that has been selected to be played for all users at that specific moment.

For those wondering how much time you would need to dedicate to this channel to exhaust its riches, at the moment there are well over 15,000 minutes of The Simpsons to watch, which equates to over 260 hours or almost 11 days of consecutive The Simpsons... Ay caramba!