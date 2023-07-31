Disney follows in Netflix's footsteps, starts chasing password sharers

HQ

Despite angry voices and warning words from both subscribers and industry experts, Netflix chose to go hard on anyone who shares an account. Pay or leave was the premise. A concept that now, a few weeks after it was rolled out on a broad front, has proven to be extremely lucrative for the company. As many as six million new subscribers have been added in the last quarter alone, and this has obviously not gone unnoticed by competitors.

Now it looks like Disney is following suit and going after those who share accounts and passwords with each other, with India being the first test market for its new policy. According to Indiewire which reported the news, Disney plans to roll this out more broadly later this year, which should generate several million extra subscribers to their Disney+ streaming service.