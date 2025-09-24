Disney faces backlash (again) after Jimmy Kimmel's return... And here's why

HQ

Disney faced a lot of backlash after the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. It started with a few angry posts online, and then it spread fast: people canceling their Disney subscriptions in protest. Now, Walt Disney Company has announced another round of streaming price hikes for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN bundles, just as the fallout from Jimmy Kimmel's suspension continues to spark subscriber cancellations. While the company insists the increases were planned long before the controversy, many see the timing as adding fuel to the backlash. The move marks yet another yearly rise in subscription costs, keeping Disney in line with rivals like Netflix and Peacock, both of which adjusted their pricing earlier this year. Plans with Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, with ads, were previously $16.99 and are soon to be $19.99, per Disney's website. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!