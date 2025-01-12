Disney+ expands with support for HDR10+

HQ

Just like several of its competitors, Disney+ is now planning to introduce support for HDR10+, the open HDR standard developed by Samsung. Previously, the platform only offered Dolby Vision, which has caused issues for many users with Samsung TVs. By adding HDR10+ support, Disney+ is following in the footsteps of Apple, Paramount, and Amazon, all of which have long supported both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The exact date when HDR10+ support will be implemented on Disney+ has not yet been announced.

