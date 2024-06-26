Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed to launch this September

HQ

Disney has finally slapped a firm date on when its remaster of Epic Mickey will be making its arrival. The game, known as Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, will be coming to PC and consoles on September 24, 2024, and to accommodate this announcement a Collector's Edition for the title has also been revealed.

This premium edition of the game will include a copy of the title as well as a 28 cm tall statue of Mickey, an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit keychain, a Vintage Mickey Mouse Tin Sign, six postcards, a SteelBook, and a Costume Pack to be used in-game adding three outfit options for Mickey; Steam Boat Willie, Football, and Brave Little Tailor.

The Costume Pack will also be granted to any pre-orderers, who will also get access to the game when it arrives in September 24 hours earlier than those who want to buy it on debut.

To see more about the Collector's Edition, be sure to check out the trailer below.