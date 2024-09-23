HQ

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a total remaster of the 3D platformer Epic Mickey, which was released on Nintendo Wii in 2010. Developed by Junction Point Studios and directed by Deus Ex creator Warren Spector, it was a huge success and ended up selling close to four million copies. Despite this, it never made it to other platforms and for the past 14 years has been trapped on Nintendo's defunct Wii machine... until now.

The story is a slightly darker one with Mickey Mouse at the centre. It all takes place in the fantasy world of Wasteland, a magical world where all the cartoon characters we have forgotten over time belong. It's home to Fanny Cottontail, Horace Horsecollar, and, not least, Walt Disney's first cartoon character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit from 1927, who is pretty bitter about Mickey Mouse, and who he believes has received all the honour and success that he should have had.

However, Wasteland has been taken over by a big scary monster called Shadow Blot, which Mickey Mouse may (almost certainly) have unleashed into Wasteland. Mickey Mouse must now make amends by exploring a fantastical world (as only Disney can make them), reconciling with Oswald, defeating Shadow Blot, and saving Wasteland.

This is an ad:

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a very contemporary 3D platformer as they were made in the mid-2000s and although the difficulty level is not high, you don't get as much hand holding as in Astro Bot, for example. You have to find your own way and you can easily miss some of the many hidden goodies and areas located throughout the environment.

The game's big party trick is the magic paintbrush that Mickey Mouse has with him. The brush can spray both paint and paint thinner and since Wasteland is a cartoon world, a wide range of objects, from barrels and bushes to platforms, bridges and entire houses, can be removed by spraying thinner on them, and you can then bring them back again by spraying paint on them.

This is an ad:

This paint/thinner mechanic is used everywhere. Is there an enemy standing on a bridge? Spray paint thinner on the bridge so that it disappears and the enemy falls into the deadly acid under the bridge. Now spray paint on the contours of the bridge so that it reappears and you can walk across it. Are there any platforms that move in an awkward way? Spray thinner on the gears that drive the platforms so that they disappear and the platforms stop, making it easier to cross them.

The paint and thinner are also Mickey's main weapons. There are different types of enemies that react differently to the paint and thinner. Some, you have to shoot thinner at to make their shield disappear and others disintegrate if they come into contact with thinner. If you choose to spray them with paint instead, some of them become Mickey's friends and fight alongside him. Others don't react to the paint at all. This paint/thinner mechanic is used in so many places, to the point where a floor is not just a floor and a wall is not just a wall, because there are plenty of voids, secret passages and hidden platforms pretty much everywhere.

The gameplay is, as mentioned, quite typical of the time and can therefore feel a bit simple, but also easy to understand. The tasks are typically about finding something or activating different objects in the environment, so there's not a whole lot of ingenuity here. I would have liked some kind of reward for rebuilding parts of the cities with my paint, for example, because it's pleasant and fun to do, even if the game doesn't really recognise your efforts.

The somewhat traditional 3D gameplay is spiced up with some great little 2D platform sequences themed after a number of classic Mickey Mouse films and other Disney classics. These include cartoons set in the classic Steamboat Willie style, as well as Mickey and the Beanstalk, Fantasia, and Thru the Mirror. There are more than 35 of these, and they are really delightful with excellent and clear themes.

Austrian Purple Lamp has done a great job of bringing this Wii classic up to speed, working closely with original creators Spector and Rolf Mohr along the way. The entire graphical side has been rebuilt from scratch with new assets, the different levels have been slightly redesigned and new hidden areas and new puzzles have been added. The design style is very adventurous and it's clear to see that Disney has been involved too.

Mickey's controls have been tightened up and updated for modern controllers. Mickey has new moves and everything runs in 4K/60fps (on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC). Finally, this Rebrushed edition contains far more goodies to unlock; for example, there are more than 150 pieces of concept art, 40 film clips, and three entire classic cartoons. A cinema has also been added where you can replay the excellent 2D sections.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed has been recreated with great respect for the original and therefore the flaws that the original had are still present. I'm referring to the somewhat simple missions and the superficial battle system, but that doesn't change the fact that Purple Lamp has done an excellent job of recreating this Wii classic.

If you fancy a slightly old-school 3D platformer, Disney Epic Mickey is not a bad choice. Especially if you associate Disney with happy childhood memories, because the game, like the forgotten Disney characters in Wasteland, deserves a new turn in the spotlight and Purple Lamp and THQ Nordic make sure it gets it with this excellent remaster.