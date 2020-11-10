Disney+, EA Play, and Tetris Effect are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Today marks the release of Xbox Series S and X, and Xbox Game Pass offers a ton of games to play. But today, it is also adding more new games for the service than it has done since it was launched, including Xbox Series S/X enhanced titles and also a little surprise from Disney.
Below is the full list of new additions to Xbox Game Pass starting today and nine days forward:
Gears Tactics (Android & Console) - November 9
Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Android & Console) - November 10
Planet Coaster: Console Edition (Android & Console) - November 10
Tetris Effect: Connected (Console & PC) - November 10
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Console & PC) - November 12
Gonner2 (Android) - November 12
Streets of Rogue (PC) - November 12
ARK: Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition (Android, Console & PC) - November 17
Halo 4 for Halo: The Master Chief Collection (PC) - November 17
River City Girls (Android, Console & PC) - November 19
Star Renegades (Android & Console) - November 19
So why is this more games than ever before? Well, today also marks the addition of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass. This means that you get an additional +60 games with titles like Dragon Age: Inquisition, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, The Sims 4 and Unravel Two. Some of these games are also playable streamed to Android with xCloud:
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Madden NFL 20
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Mirror's Edge Catalyst
Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
The Sims 4
Unravel Two
Then there was this little surprise we mentioned earlier. Until January 31, those of you who haven't tried Disney+ yet can get one full month for free. And finally, there are also a couple of Xbox Game Pass titles leaving the service on November 16. As always, make sure to play them now if you intend to:
Darksiders III (Console & PC)
Munchkin (Console & PC)
The Talos Principle (Console & PC)
Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)
