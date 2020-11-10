Disney+, EA Play, and Tetris Effect are coming to Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Today marks the release of Xbox Series S and X, and Xbox Game Pass offers a ton of games to play. But today, it is also adding more new games for the service than it has done since it was launched, including Xbox Series S/X enhanced titles and also a little surprise from Disney.

Below is the full list of new additions to Xbox Game Pass starting today and nine days forward:

Gears Tactics (Android & Console) - November 9

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Android & Console) - November 10

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (Android & Console) - November 10

Tetris Effect: Connected (Console & PC) - November 10

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Console & PC) - November 12

Gonner2 (Android) - November 12

Streets of Rogue (PC) - November 12

ARK: Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition (Android, Console & PC) - November 17

Halo 4 for Halo: The Master Chief Collection (PC) - November 17

River City Girls (Android, Console & PC) - November 19

Star Renegades (Android & Console) - November 19

So why is this more games than ever before? Well, today also marks the addition of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass. This means that you get an additional +60 games with titles like Dragon Age: Inquisition, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, The Sims 4 and Unravel Two. Some of these games are also playable streamed to Android with xCloud:

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Madden NFL 20

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

The Sims 4

Unravel Two

Then there was this little surprise we mentioned earlier. Until January 31, those of you who haven't tried Disney+ yet can get one full month for free. And finally, there are also a couple of Xbox Game Pass titles leaving the service on November 16. As always, make sure to play them now if you intend to:

Darksiders III (Console & PC)

Munchkin (Console & PC)

The Talos Principle (Console & PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)