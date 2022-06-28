Cookies

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley's early access to start in September

The life-sim title will properly launch in 2023.

HQ

It wasn't too long when the curtain was lifted on the life-sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley. At that time, it was noted that the game would be launching in 2023, but that the early access period for the title would begin in the summer of 2022.

Now, as part of the Nintendo Direct Mini for June 2022, we've just been told that Disney Dreamlight Valley will officially enter into early access starting from September 5, and that when that date does come around, the game will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

