Disney Dreamlight Valley will no longer be free-to-play

Disney Dreamlight Valley will leave early access on 5th December and it was promised that the game would be free-to-play. Now, the developers have changed their minds. Anyone who wants to get the game will still have to pay for it. Originally, the idea was that the game would have a paid early access and when the full version of the game is released, it would be free.

In a blog post, developer Gameloft said: "As we look ahead to the official launch, with the learnings we've gained from Early Access, we've made the decision to remain a paid game for the foreseeable future. This means we will not make the transition to be a free-to-play game when we leave Early Access on December 5th."