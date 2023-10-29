Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley will no longer be free-to-play

"We've made the decision to remain a paid game for the foreseeable future."

Disney Dreamlight Valley will leave early access on 5th December and it was promised that the game would be free-to-play. Now, the developers have changed their minds. Anyone who wants to get the game will still have to pay for it. Originally, the idea was that the game would have a paid early access and when the full version of the game is released, it would be free.

In a blog post, developer Gameloft said: "As we look ahead to the official launch, with the learnings we've gained from Early Access, we've made the decision to remain a paid game for the foreseeable future. This means we will not make the transition to be a free-to-play game when we leave Early Access on December 5th."

Disney Dreamlight Valley

