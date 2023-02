HQ

The Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley challenger Disney Dreamlight Valley has received a new massive update with something called A Festival of Friendship, which is a new event mixed with several new features.

According to Disney, the event will feature Mirabel from Encanto, and it will of course be exciting to see what adventures it will offer. If you want to know more about the game (which you can currently play at no extra cost with Game Pass), we recommend our review.