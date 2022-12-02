Disney Dreamlight Valley to get Christmas-themed goodies next week

HQ

Gameloft has been steadily introducing new content to Disney Dreamlight Valley ever since the game entered Early Access, and with the holidays coming up very soon, the title won't be missing out on the festive season.

Starting next week, on December 6, the life simulation game will be getting Christmas-themed goodies as part of the Missions in Uncharted Space update. This will include winter outfits for your character and NPCs, the ability to create snowmen, cook marshmallows, and a bunch of other chilly yet fun activities.

To add to this update - which will also be bringing the previously announced Toy Story additions - we're also told that the game will be bringing Stitch to the experience, meaning not only can you look to cause havoc with Woody and Buzz, but also Lilo's adorable yet odd alien companion.