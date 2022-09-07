Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley, Metal: Hellsinger and Super-Pets coming to Game Pass

HQ

The fall line-up for Game Pass became considerably thinner when it was revealed that both Redfall and Starfield would be delayed until spring 2023. Fortunately, Microsoft seems to think the same thing and is therefore upping their third-party output for their subscription service, which has now received a new round of games announced that will be added for the first half of September.

There are plenty of goodies this time, where we can recommend you to check out Disney's Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons contender Dreamlight Valley. Here's what to expect and when:


  • Disney Dreamlight Valley - Founder's Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Today!

  • Opus Magnum (PC) - Today!

  • Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC) - Today!

  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) - September 13

  • DC League of Super-Pets (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 13

  • You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 14

  • Despot's Game (Console and PC) - September 15

  • Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) - September 15

As is tradition, there are also other benefits like DLC, Perks and games getting touch controls for Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can read more about what this round has to offer on Xbox Wire.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unfortunately, there as also some titles leaving the service. If you wish to keep any, Game Pass gives you up to 20% discount until they are removed on September 15:


  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

  • Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console, and PC)

