      Disney Dreamlight Valley

      Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming to Switch 2

      That's at least something Animal Crossing-like to enjoy for the time being...

      HQ

      Naturally, no Nintendo console is complete without Animal Crossing. But... nothing of the sort has yet been announced for the Switch 2, although we're sure it will come, eventually.

      That doesn't mean there's a lack of great life-sims for the console, though. Now it is announced via Instagram that Disney Dreamlight Valley is on its way to the platform, while confirming that the original version from Switch also works without any problems:

      "We're happy to announce that the Nintendo Switch version of Disney Dreamlight Valley is compatible with Nintendo Switch 2!

      "Stay tuned for more information on a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game."

      Hopefully we won't have to wait too long for an updated version, which is a nice consolation in anticipation for the Animal Crossing we are looking forward to, right?

      Disney Dreamlight Valley

      0
      Disney Dreamlight ValleyScore

      Disney Dreamlight Valley
      REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

      Disney is getting ready to challenge the wildly popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley with its latest giant bet.



