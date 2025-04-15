Disney Dreamlight Valley grows with Alice in Wonderland Kingdom from April 23

HQ

The Mickey Mouse creator's enchanting life-sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley, will expand its fantasy frontiers with a new Kingdom and two new characters joining the adventure. None other than Alice and the Cheshire Cat in the Kingdom of Alice in Wonderland. This completely free content pack is part of the Wonderland Whimsy update, which will be released on April 23 across all platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Apple Arcade).

In this update, players will have to follow a mysterious white rabbit through Dreamlight Valley that will lead them down a rabbit hole into Wonderland, where they will meet Alice and set off in search of her with the "help" of the Cheshire Cat, solving puzzles and riddles to get both characters back to the Valley and settle there.

Wonderland Whimsy also adds some quality of life improvements to the game, such as the ability to "de-fabricate" items (for a small fee) and recover the materials to use them for something else. The storage capacity of chests has also been expanded, and the item placement grid has been visually improved.

In addition to Alice in Wonderland, this update includes a bundle of exclusive in-game Premium Shop items from the Star Wars universe, for a limited time only. From April 23 to May 14, you can get among others a Naboo-style skin, a Jedi pose for taking photos, a laser sword as a handheld accessory and new decoration items with "galactic" motifs.

Check out all the details in the video shared by the developers of Disney Dreamlight Valley below.