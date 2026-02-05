Gamereactor

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 on 25 March

The adorable Disney game is being updated for Nintendo Switch 2.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally given us a release date for its Nintendo Switch 2 version during the Nintendo Direct Partners Showcase. The Disney title, which combines the best of simulators with chill games, is making the leap to Nintendo's new platform. Although this version was already confirmed, we now finally know the day when we will be able to play the improved version of this adorable game: 25 March.

Will you be making the leap to Nintendo Switch 2 with this title?

Disney Dreamlight Valley

