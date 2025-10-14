Disney Dreamlight Valley announces special stream tomorrow to showcase upcoming expansion, Wishblossom Ranch

HQ

The inhabitants of the life simulator where the vast majority of Disney characters live are celebrating. Disney Dreamlight Valley is just a few weeks away from releasing its next big expansion, Wishblossom Ranch, and now they've announced via social media that there will be a special content launch event on 15 October at 19:00 CEST. This will almost certainly be when we'll know the final release date in November.

Although Wishblossom Ranch was announced a few weeks ago, we'll now get a more in-depth look at the additions in this expansion, which seems to be very much focused on the autumn and winter setting, with horses also playing a special role. We've been able to see mounts that will help our character to move around and also with farm work, and it looks like there will be some special missions involving Tangled's horse, Maximus, or Mulan's horse (Khan).

We'll find out tomorrow here. In the meantime, check out the teaser for Wishblossom Ranch in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.