Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap confirms Vanellope and Belle

Gameloft has also outlined its plans for the second half of 2023 for Disney Dreamlight Valley. As revealed in a roadmap, we know what will be coming this June, in the summer, in September, and in late 2023.

This month will see The Remembering update arriving, which will look to unveil the secret to The Forgetting. We're told that we'll be able to decorate dreams as part of this addition. The Star Path will also look to celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary here with this running until the September update.

Following this in the summer will be an update that brings a new feature that allows players to win in-game prizes, as well as seeing Wreck It Ralph's Vanellope von Schweetz debuting in the title as a new villager.

September will bring Disney Princess Belle alongside an entire new realm. The Star Path will also feature spooky goodies here to mark the upcoming Halloween.

Last of all, at undetermined dates across the rest of the year, we can look forward to new characters, new frontiers, multiplayer, a new Royal Tool, and some other goodies.