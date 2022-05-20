Disney+ Daredevil series in the works with Charlie Cox set to return

HQ

Fans of the Marvel Netflix shows will be happy to hear that after Matt Murdock's surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a Daredevil series is in the works for Disney+. Likely set to see Charlie Cox returning to the role as the character, the series already has its writers locked in.

As Variety reports, it'll be Matt Corman and Chris Ord who are penned to write the script and also executive produce the project. Disney and Marvel have yet to announce anything official, meaning we don't know about any other casting news just yet, or likewise who will be attached to direct the series, but this news is at least good for Daredevil's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As for when the series will start streaming, that has also yet to be revealed, but for the time being we can at least look forward to Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which will start streaming in June and August respectively.