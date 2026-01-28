Disney+ cuts some scenes from the new Simpson's episode in Spain

HQ

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running, most beloved and famous television series. In its nearly 40-year history, it has been involved in all kinds of controversies and has addressed all kinds of concerns in the modern world with its characteristic humour. However, with the arrival of the new episode on Disney+ in Spain, fans have noticed that key parts of the episode have been omitted.

As indicated by the X account "SimpsonDoblaje" (SimpsonDub), dedicated to sharing scenes from the Spanish dubbing of the series, the end of episode 4 of season 37 omits the ending in which Moe reunites with Maya. You can see it below:



As if that weren't enough, as one of the responses to the post indicates, the scene where Moe mentions that he is still engaged to Maya has also been removed. This change from the original has sparked various online discussions about censorship, ableism (discrimination against people with disabilities), and covering one's back in scenes or situations that may seem out of context, such as Moe dating a minor.

It remains to be seen whether Disney+ will comment on the matter, whether it was a mistake and the full episode will be released, or whether there is some other reason for this change. What do you think of this modification to the original episode?