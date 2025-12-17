Disney creates internal AI chatbot DisneyGPT for employee use

HQ

Disney's new investment into AI seems to already be showing the fruits of its labour, as a new internal use for AI has been found via the DisneyGPT model, used by employees at the Mouse. This chatbot is said to help with internal requests, creating IT support tickets, viewing the company roster, or analysing projects.

Via BusinessInsider, this chatbot has been introduced in its beta phase, and is described as a "new partner in productivity," designed to "unlock the magic of your imagination." It asks users if they're ready for adventure, and comes packed with a collection of Walt Disney quotes ready to be thrown out at employees.

A new, more powerful chatbot is also in the works that Disney will call J.A.R.V.I.S. This tool is meant to be more advanced than DisneyGPT, and will be able to complete tasks for employees, but this bot is apparently still in its early stages. One high-level staffer said it's not "fully baked."

Even as pushback against AI continues, it seems companies are racing to see who can be the first to maximise the efficiency of this new technology. Disney has not responded to comment on this report, but it appears from its latest investments it's all-in on AI.

