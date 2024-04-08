Disney+ cracks down on account sharing

HQ

Soon it will be different for those who are subscribers of Disney+ and share with others. From June, the streaming service will introduce much stricter rules regarding this and, like Netflix, limit the possibility of logging in from several different places.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced this in an interview with CNBC where he also mentioned that they will initially roll out the test in a few markets, but then launch it globally in September.

Should you then want to share your account with more users, it will be possible to do so legally, at a small extra cost (of course). Exactly how much this fee will be is not mentioned, however.

