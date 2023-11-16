Disney continues its NFT initiative

Dansk
It's now just under two years since Disney jumped on the NFT train with digital collectible images of its most famous characters. A venture that now seems to be continuing with something called Disney Pinnacle, a service where users will be able to collect digital badges that can then be sold or exchanged with others on the platform. The launch will take place later this year on iOS and will also eventually appear on Android.
Fancy some digital badges?