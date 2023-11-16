Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney continues its NFT initiative

Disney Pinnacle is slated to debut later this year.

It's now just under two years since Disney jumped on the NFT train with digital collectible images of its most famous characters. A venture that now seems to be continuing with something called Disney Pinnacle, a service where users will be able to collect digital badges that can then be sold or exchanged with others on the platform. The launch will take place later this year on iOS and will also eventually appear on Android.

Fancy some digital badges?

