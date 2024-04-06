Disney confirms that Toy Story 5, live-action Moana, and The Mandalorian & Grogu are coming in 2026

Summer 2026 is now looking incredible for Disney fans, as the company has announced that three of its most anticipated blockbuster will be landing during the period.

The live-action version of Moana has had its release date pushed back from an unconfirmed time in 2025 to 10th July 2026. Toy Story 5 will also hit theatres on 19th July 2026 and the Star Wars spin-off film The Mandalorian & Grogu will land on 22nd May 2026.

That's not all though, as the company also confirmed that Tron: Ares will debut on 10th October 2025. Led by Jared Leto, the film is a standalone sequel to Tron and Tron Legacy.

Which one of these blockbusters are you most excited to see?

Thanks, Variety.